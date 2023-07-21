FPJ Cyber Secure: Santacruz Man Defrauded Off ₹83,543 By Fake Loan App

FPJ Cyber Secure |

A 29--year-old man was allegedly cheated of Rs 83, 543 by a fake loan application. The incident came to light when Mangesh Tawade a resident of Sanntacruz filed a complaint at Santacruz Police Station on July 18. The complainant, who works as a civil draftsman, wanted Rs 1 lakh to repair the home.

To avail the loan, Tawade submitted aplication for the same through the application for Kotak Mahindra Bank which turned out to be a set-up.

Modus Operandi of the culprits

On July 15, Mangesh received a call from someone posing as Amar Das and claimed to be a representative from the Finance Department of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The fraudster told Mangesh that his loan application has been received and that his loan application had been received and requested him to pay a processing fee of Rs. 999 through G-pay. Naively, Mangesh followed the instructions and made the payment.

Later that day, the fraudster called Mangesh again and informed him his loan application had been sent to RBI (Reserve Bank of India) and required more money for processing. The fraudster assured Mangesh that the amount paid would be returned along with the loan. Believing the fraudulent promises, Mangesh paid Rs. 52,004 in multiple transactions through Gpay.

Fraudster contacted complainant couple days later

On July 18, the fraudster got in touch with Tawade once more and claimed that his loan has been approved but was put on hold by Reserve Bank of India due to incomplete processing fees. He demanded further payment of Rs 30, 540. Later that evening, the fraudster called again and asked for an additional Rs. 6,640. It was at this point that Mangesh grew suspicious and requested the return of his total payment of Rs 83,543.

However, the fraudster refused to comply and then it dawned on Mangesh that the money had been siphoned off him.

Distressed by the situation, Mangesh registered a case at Santacruz Police Station. The case has been filed under Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the IPC Act as well as 66(c) (dishonestly make use of the electronic signature) and 66(d) (communication device or computer resource cheers by personation).