FPJ Cyber Secure: Panvel Man Duped Of ₹22 Lakh By Online Fraudster; Case Filed |

Navi Mumbai: A 34-year-old man from Panvel in Maharashtra's Raigad district lost nearly Rs 22 lakh after he was lured into investing the amount into an e-commerce business, police said.

The incident occurred between May and June 2023, they said.

"The victim had joined a WhatsApp group in the first week of May. One of the group members lured him into investing money into an e-commerce website, saying that it was necessary for delivery of different items on sale on the platform. He was also told that his money would be returned in a month," a police official said.

Victim Was Lured Via WhatsApp

The other person later sent him a screenshot that articles worth USD 56,000 have been sold on the platform, he said.

In his complaint, the victim said he had transferred Rs 21,97,350 to the unidentified accused, which he was never got back.

The case was registered at the Cyber Police Station in Navi Mumbai.