FPJ Cyber Secure: Panvel City Police Nabs 29-Year-Old Cyber Fraud Within 4 Hours

The Panvel City police arrested a 29-year-old man from Kalamboli for allegedly cheating a Panvel resident to the tune of ₹3.71 lakh on the pretext of giving good returns on his investment in the share market. Police claimed that they nabbed cyber fraud within four hours of receiving the complaint.

The police recovered two mobile phones and a laptop from the accused which were used to commit the crime. The arrested accused was identified as Ajit Dattatray Chavan, a resident of Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai.

Accused misused Facebook

The victim and complainant, Akash Gaikwad, who works as a junior engineer at Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) on contract got acquainted with the accused through Facebook. According to police, the accused Chavan had made a fake profile in the name of a girl called Pritha Kulkarni.

The accused Ajit urged Akash to invest money in the share market for good returns. He promised a daily profit of ₹3,000 on an investment of ₹10,000. Initially, Akash was skeptical and not interested in investing. However, Ajit convinced him that they both are Marathi and he would never cheat him.

The complainant started investing with ₹10,000 and the accused used to send screenshots of the profit and gradually, the complainant kept investing.

From July 2 to July 15, Akash transferred ₹3,71,000 to Ajit through UPI payment. However, Ajit continued to ask for money with short notice for a bigger return. On July 16, the accused again asked to transfer ₹50,000 which Akash did not transfer. On July 18, Akash asked Ajit to return all his investments and profits. However, he demanded ₹50,000 to get all the returns. Realizing that he was cheated, he lodged a complaint on the evening of July 18 with Panvel City police.

Case registered under IT Act

A case was registered against an unidentified person under section 420 of IPC and 66D of the IT Act. The Panvel City police along with the Cyber Cell caught the accused with technical help.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused made fake Facebook profiles and cheated other people also. He siphoned off money to the tune of around ₹30,00,000 lakh from different persons in Kolhapur, Chiplun, Nagpur, Pune, and other places.

