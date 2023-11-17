FPJ Cyber Secure: Navy Electrician Duped Of ₹57.63 Lakh In Kharghar |

Navi Mumbai: In a distressing incident of online fraud, Harendra Singh (53), a former Navy electrician, has been swindled of ₹57.63 lakhs under the guise of lucrative online trading. The fraudulent activity unfolded over a two-month period, leading Singh to realize the deception and subsequently report the incident to the Kharghar police station.

The scam began when Singh received a message enticing him with promises of substantial profits through online trading. Responding to the message, he was gradually drawn into a scheme that claimed to double his investments through dollar trading. Unfortunately, after two months, Singh discovered the harsh reality that he had been a victim of an online scam.

Probe Launched In The Matter

Kharghar police have initiated an investigation into the case, registering it as a cyber fraud incident. Preliminary inquiries suggest that Singh was coerced into purchasing dollars online under the false pretence of profitable trading. The deception resulted in a significant financial loss, prompting Singh to take legal action against the perpetrators.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with online trading and the prevalence of fraudulent schemes targeting unsuspecting individuals. Authorities caution the public to exercise vigilance and verify the legitimacy of such financial propositions before engaging in any online transactions. In response to the rising instances of online scams, law enforcement agencies are intensifying efforts to identify and apprehend those responsible for perpetrating such fraudulent activities.

