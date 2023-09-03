FPJ Cyber Secure: Mumbai Woman Duped Of ₹8.39 Lakh Under Pretext Of Bank KYC Update

FPJ Cyber Secure |

Cyber ​​fraudsters duped a woman of Rs 8.39 lakh under the pretext of updating KYC of her bank account. The accused allegeldy withdrew Rs 1 lakh from the woman's bank account and took a loan of Rs 7.38 lakh under her name.

According to Gamdevi police, Jagruti Bhagat (29), who is a working professional, got a call from an unknown person disguised as a bank official. The caller told Bhagat that her bank's KYC is yet to be updated, if it is not updated then the bank account will be frozen.

Bhagat got ready for KYC update after coming to the caller's words. The caller sent a link of AnyDesk app to Bhagat on her WhatsApp and asked her to download it. On being told by the caller, Bhagat downloaded the app.

The caller then asked Bhagat for OTP, which she gave. After giving the OTP, Rs 1 lakh was transferred from Bhagat's account to someone else's account. After some time, Bhagat received a message on her mobile that a loan of Rs 7.38 lakh has also been taken in her name.

Bhagat complained about this matter to Gamdevi police station. Police have registered an FIR in this matter under Section 420 of the IPC and various sections of the IT Act and have started investigation.