FPJ Cyber Secure: Mumbai Man Loses ₹65,000 in a Span of 40 Minutes

Mumbai: A 30-year-old man, who works as a senior executive in a well-known financial company, lost Rs65,000 in a span of around 40 minutes after falling prey to power bill fraud. In his complaint to the Dadar police, he said that he received a message from an unknown number at around 10am on Friday after reaching his office.

The text read, “Dear consumer, your electricity power will be cut because your previous month's bill is due. Please contact the customer care number.” The message also had a purported helpline no and the aggrieved immediately dialled the same. A man answered the call and offered assistance in making the bill payment.

Duped with the help of remote access software

The con then asked him to download 'RustDesk' application, a remote access software, from Google play store. Without thinking twice, the complainant installed it on his mobile phone. The caller then asked to open the application and share the display of his phone screen “for assistance”.

While the man filled in his privy details, including banking credentials, the con could view them with the help of 'RustDesk'. He finished paying the bill at 10.38am and ended the phone call at the same time. He then noticed that he had received a transaction message of Rs65,000 while he was on the call.

Realising the fraud, he immediately approached the police. A case has been registered against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

