FPJ Cyber Secure: MLA Geeta Jain's WhatsApp Hacked By Online Fraudster To Seek Money From Her Contacts; FIR Registered

Mira-Bhayandar: A day after returning to Bhayandar after attending the Winter Session of the state assembly in Nagpur, legislator Geeta Jain got the shock of her life when her contacts started making calls to her and her personal assistant (PA) to inquire why she is in urgent need of money. After enquiries, she learnt that her WhatsApp account has been hacked by a cyber fraudster by posing as an executive of a courier company.

In a complaint to the police, the legislator PA Rajesh Barkade stated that an unidentified person claiming to be an executive of a courier called on the legislator’s number at around 1 pm on Thursday and said that a parcel had arrived for her but the delivery boy was facing problems finding the address. After sending a message,purportedly to make believe that he was communicating on behalf of the courier company, the caller asked him to dial his number from the legislator's phone with a prefix code *401*.

Prefix code *401* used for committing Whatsapp fraud

The complainant complied. However, within 15 minutes the legislator was logged out of her WhatsApp account on her mobile phone and the cyber crook who apparently got access to the account started sending out messages seeking money anywhere between ₹40,000 to ₹50,000 from her contacts by sending a Quick Response (QR) code. While seeking money, the cyber fraudster impersonated the legislator with claims that she was facing issues in her Unified Payment Interface (UPI) system.Fortunately, none of the contacts fell prey by preferring to check the genuineness of the fishy looking demand.

FIR registered under IT Act

Based on the complaint registered by Barkade, an offence under sections 43 and 66C of the Information Technology Act, 2000 was registered against the fraudster at the Navghar police station.

While the cyber cell officials were investigating the case, the legislator also released a video message alerting her contacts about the hacking episode. The fraudsters used the *401* prefix code method which is one the latest threats to WhatsApp account holders.