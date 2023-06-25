FPJ Cyber Secure: Merchant Navy Aspirant From Ghatkopar Loses ₹80,000 In Fake Job Scam

FPJ Cyber Secure: Lady Doctor Loses ₹1.72 Lakh To Online Fraud |

A 19-year-old boy from Ghatkopar fell victim to a job scam where unknown individuals promised him a job in the Merchant Navy. The fraudsters deceived him into traveling to Goa and swindled a total of Rs. 80,000 from him under the guise of various fees.

Initial Contact and False Promises

In April, the victim, Aakash Premnath Pasi, received a text message from an unidentified number offering a job in the Merchant Navy at the Chennai port. Another message with a similar job offer arrived in May. Aakash responded to both messages but did not receive any further communication. However, on June 1, he received a third message, this time for a job opportunity at the Goa port. Aakash responded once again, and this time he received a call back on WhatsApp from an individual claiming to be the captain of the team.

Deceptive Communication and Financial Demands

The caller instructed Aakash to send his Biodata/CV and assured him of a job. The so-called "captain" informed Aakash that he needed to submit his documents, certificates, identity proof, and address proof. Additionally, he was asked to pay Rs. 70,000 as a service charge. Aakash was told that most of the money would be refunded once he started receiving his salary.

Aakash complied with the instructions and sent his documents via email to a company called Andrews Shipping and Forwarding. Subsequently, he was instructed to undergo a medical examination, a prerequisite for a Merchant Navy job. Aakash was directed to visit 'My Labs Health Care' in Belapur, Navi Mumbai. He was then informed to reach Goa on June 4 to join the job.

Aakash borrowed money from his father to book a flight from Mumbai to Dabolim Airport, after which he was asked to reach Panaji bus stop where an agent will meet him.

Victim's Statement

“I reached the bus stop and WhatsApp called the 'captain'. He told me an agent will take him to the ship. I was told to pay Rs. 40,000 as service charge and Rs. 30,000 will have to be paid after I enter the ship. I asked for the account details but instead I was provided an UPI pin to which I asked my father to send Rs. 40,000. With the help of a neighbour my father did what I asked, he paid Rs.39,990,” said Aakash in his statement.

Immediately after that, Aakash received his Immigration Certificate in his email, after which the caller told him to pay the rest and go to a stop in Vasco de Gama, a city in Goa. They made him pay yet another Rs.10,000 for the boat ride after which their phone number was out of service. After several attempts of calls, he realised it was all a fraud. He returned to his house via train by borrowing money from others and narrated the entire thing to his parents.

The Ghatkopar police have initiated a probe to find out about the scammers, while subsequently a case has been registered against unknown people under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

