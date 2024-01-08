FPJ Cyber Secure: MBVV Cops Successfully Revert ₹1 Lakh Lost To KYC Update Fraudsters

The Cyber Cell refund achievement tree | FPJ

Mira-Bhayandar: The cyber cell attached to the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police recovered Rs 1 lakh that fraudsters siphoned off from a man. The police reverted the fraudulent transaction in less than a week after Dhanesh Patil registered a complaint about the fraud.

After receiving a call from the fraudster posing as a customer care executive working in the credit card wing of a bank, the complainant was asked to download a link on his mobile phone to complete his Know Your Customer (KYC) which was crucial for continuing using the credit card facility.

The KYC fraud

Unaware that the link was malicious which would grant access to crucial banking details in his phone, the complainant complied and minutes later the fraudsters siphoned off ₹1,00,711 from his account. Upon receiving the complaint the cyber cell led by API Swapnil Wavhal under the guidance of police inspector Sujitkumar Gunjkar swung into action and managed to freeze the siphoned off amount by establishing contact with the executives of a real estate no brokerage firm in which the fraudsters had apparently parked the ill-gotten money. The amount was successfully credited to the account of the complainant.

One more leaf added to the MBVV cyber tree

With the current recovery, the cyber cell has added one more leaf to their achievement tree as the total figures have soared to over ₹1.55 crore in less than a year. Notably, the cybercrime cell office has installed a painting of an achievement tree at its office in Mira Road which demonstrates brief information about every successful refund on leaves. With the current recovery, the cyber cell has added one more leaf to their achievement tree as the total figures have soared to over ₹1.55 crore in less than a year.

The cybercrime achievement tree

Stressing on the need to be careful while dealing with unknown callers/senders and to lodge complaints as soon as possible, a senior MBVV police official said that people can call the cybercrime cell on 1930 even email at www.cybercrime.gov.in for reporting online frauds.

