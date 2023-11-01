FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Falls Prey To Prepaid Task Fraud, Loses ₹34 Lakh | Representative photo/FPJ

Mumbai: A 45-year-old man who works in a pharma company lost Rs34 lakh in a span of over nine days in prepaid online task fraud.

According to the police, On September 28, the complainant, a resident of Dombivali, received a Telegram message from an unknown person claiming to be from an airline ticket booking company and offering him an online ticket booking job.

How the man was duped

Once the complainant agreed, the fraudster shared a link with him and asked him to register on the said link. He was then told to complete the task of booking air tickets on a website for commission.

Initially, the complainant completed two tasks for which he received Rs7,664 and Rs12,000 in his bank account. Later, he was asked to perform various prepaid tasks from October 2 till October 10 and he ended up paying Rs34 lakh in various bank accounts provided by the scammers.

The victim completed the task of booking air tickets by transferring the money to the bank account given to him, but as the commission was not given to him, he repeatedly messaged the accused asking for the commission but they kept giving vague replies. The victim then realised that had been cheated after which he approached the police and got an offence registered in the matter on Sunday.

The police have registered a case under section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.