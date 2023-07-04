FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Duped of ₹52,000 in Discount Fraudster

FPJ Cyber Secure |

Mumbai: A 44-year-old man was duped Rs52,052 by cyber fraudsters in a fake electronic deal. The victim was told to pay Rs18,209 for a television worth 40,000, in a deal, which turned out to be fraud.

According to the police, on April 5, the victim, a businessman, of Thane, came across an advertisement on his phone, wherein a television worth Rs40,000 was being sold for just Rs18,000. The victim clicked on the advertisement which directed him to a bogus website of a retail chain company. He was suggested to fill his details in a form and the amount was also paid.

Credit card details shared

On April 8, he searched for a number on Google and contacted “customer care”. The caller, who also turned out to be a fraudster, induced the victim to share his credit card details after which he received messages informing him about transactions of Rs32,500, Rs854 and Rs698 from his credit card.

The victim tried calling on the said customer support number, but his calls went unanswered. He then approached the bank and got his credit card blocked. A case has been registered by the police on Sunday under section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.