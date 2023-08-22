FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Duped Of ₹2.4 Lakh By Fraudster Posing As Home Minister’s PA

FPJ

Mumbai: A 37-year-old man, an employee at Adani port trust was duped of ₹2.4 lakh by a fraudster who posed as the personal assistant of former home minister of Maharashtra Dilip Walse Patil.

According to the information received from the Marine Drive Police, Mayur Vanel, an electrical engineer from Surat, Gujarat. Vanel created an e-challan mobile software application which he wanted to sell to the state police.

Vannel contacted a friend Jasmine and told her about the software, she introduced Vanel to Ajit Tendulkar, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, who lives in Mira Road. Through Tendulkar, Vanel got in touch with Prashant Bajirao Navghare.

Vanel contacted Navghare and met him at the canteen of Akashwani. Navghare told Vanel that he is a personal assistant of Patil.

Navaghare told the victim that he would have to pay ₹6 lakh to get the work completed through him.

"Approval for the software at Mantralaya"

Navaghare introduces Vanel to Nitesh Savdekar and informed him that he is a cyber security officer. Navghare asked Vanel to apply for approval for the software in Mantralaya and Savdekar. Vanel was told to pay ₹1 lakh to Savdekar for approval. Vanel applied in Mantralaya in January 2022 after assurances from Patil

The accused Navghare told Vanel that if he wants to get the software contract, he will have to name a company in Mumbai, for which Vanel will have to register with a company by visiting the BMC website. Vanel got the Gomasta license of a company 'Trident Technology' in the BMC.

A few days later, Navghare asked Vanel to pay ₹1 lakh to Savdekar to get the approval for the “traffic police mobile application for the state of Maharashtra”.

The victim was told to pay the money or else his application will be rejected. Vanel transferred ₹1lakh to Navghare through Google Pay. Navghare kept taking money from Vanel on various pretexts. In March 2022, Navghare sent a letter stamped approved on the same application that Vanel had given in the ministry to the victim on WhatsApp informing him that his application has been approved. However, that turned fake.