 FPJ Cyber Secure: Graphic Designer Robbed Of ₹88k By Fake Army Officers
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Cyber Secure: Graphic Designer Robbed Of ₹88k By Fake Army Officers

FPJ Cyber Secure: Graphic Designer Robbed Of ₹88k By Fake Army Officers

The accused identified as Rahul Shaukat Khan, 21, and Zafaruddin Ibra Khan, 25, approached the complainant posing as fake Army officers who wanted a graphic designing done for their sister’s marriage.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 12:42 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Khar doctor lands in cyber fraud trap after fake msg from famous gynae | Representative Image

Mumbai: The VP Road Police has arrested two persons from Laxmangarh in Alwar district of Rajasthan who posed as Army officers and cheated a graphic designer. The accused identified as Rahul Shaukat Khan (21) and Zafaruddin Ibra Khan (25) approached the complainant posing as fake Army officers who wanted a graphic designing done for their sister’s marriage.

For the payment they asked the complainant to accept a QR code, through which they siphoned off ₹88,059 from his account. The money had gone to Rahul Khan's account and Zafaruddin had withdrawn money from the ATM, according to the police.

The graphic designer then lodged a complaint with VP Road police station. The police arrested the duo, brought them to Mumbai and produced them in the court where they were remanded to police custody till July 7.

Senior Police Inspector of VP Road Police Station Kishor Shinde said that the matter has been investigated by cyber officers Rahul Patil and Valmik Dhorkule under the leadership of Police Inspector Santosh Dhanwate. Investigations are on and the bank accounts of both the offenders are being probed to see if they have cheated any more persons in a similar manner.

Read Also
FPJ Special: Cybercriminals siphon off money by playing 'friend in need' cards
article-image
FPJ Cyber Secure

FPJ Cyber Secure |

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: CBI Books NHAI Official, 2 others in Graft Case

Mumbai: CBI Books NHAI Official, 2 others in Graft Case

Mumbai News: First Suspected Death Due to Leptospirosis in City

Mumbai News: First Suspected Death Due to Leptospirosis in City

FPJ Cyber Secure: Graphic Designer Robbed Of ₹88k By Fake Army Officers

FPJ Cyber Secure: Graphic Designer Robbed Of ₹88k By Fake Army Officers

Maharashtra Politics Turbulence: Yes, Sharad Pawar Was in The Loop

Maharashtra Politics Turbulence: Yes, Sharad Pawar Was in The Loop

Mumbai: MIDC Police Nab Drug Addict From Nashik For Stealing Bikes

Mumbai: MIDC Police Nab Drug Addict From Nashik For Stealing Bikes