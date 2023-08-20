 FPJ Cyber Secure: Ghatkopar Carpenter Loses ₹1.23 Lakh While Trying To Return Faulty Air Blower Worth ₹999
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFPJ Cyber Secure: Ghatkopar Carpenter Loses ₹1.23 Lakh While Trying To Return Faulty Air Blower Worth ₹999

FPJ Cyber Secure: Ghatkopar Carpenter Loses ₹1.23 Lakh While Trying To Return Faulty Air Blower Worth ₹999

The victim approached the Pant Nagar police about the incident and registered a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons after getting duped of ₹1.23 lakh.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Sunday, August 20, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
article-image
FPJ Cyber Secure | FPJ

A Ghatkopar resident recently loset ₹1.23 lakh to cyber fraudsters while trying to return a faulty Air Blower worth ₹999.

The victim, Virendra Kumar Nayak, 36, a carpenter by profession, ordered an Air Blower on August 12. He wanted the Air Blower for cleaning purposes, which he planned to take to his native place. Nayak received the order on August 15, and he paid Rs. 999 via an online mode of transaction. However, when he attempted to use the Air Blower it turned out to be faulty.

Fraudsters duping people with fake numbers on Google

Nayak had ordered the product through an application called Ekart, and he Googled the customer care number of Ekart and dialled to talk about the return of the product. He was told to wait for a call from the company, and Nayak obliged.

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Reports Cyber-Stalker to Mumbai Police for Obscene Messages & Harassment via...
article-image

A few minutes later, he received a call where the caller introduced himself as an Ekart executive, asked Nayak about the fault in the product and then told him to download three mobile applications from PlayStore – Rustdusk, PhonePe and PayTM – in order to get a refund.

Victim loses ₹1.23 Lakh in 9 transactions

The caller asked Nayak to install the Rustdusk app on his phone and asked him to provide Rustdusk’s app number, which Nayak provided. Minutes later, Nayak received several messages from his bank alerting him about the many transactions that were being made in his account. He received nine such messages, and when Nayak checked his bank account statement, a total of Rs. 1,232,33 were debited from his account.

Nayak immediately approached the Pant Nagar police about the incident and registered a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons on Saturday afternoon. Police have initiated a probe in the matter.

Read Also
FPJ Cyber Secure: 22-Year-Old CA Student From Matunga Conned Of Nearly ₹97,000
article-image
FPJ Cyber Secure

FPJ Cyber Secure |

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: Ghatkopar Carpenter Loses ₹1.23 Lakh While Trying To Return Faulty Air Blower...

FPJ Cyber Secure: Ghatkopar Carpenter Loses ₹1.23 Lakh While Trying To Return Faulty Air Blower...

Mumbai News: Fed Up Of Sickness, 47-Year-Old BMC Employee Jumps Off 18th Floor Of Bhandup Building

Mumbai News: Fed Up Of Sickness, 47-Year-Old BMC Employee Jumps Off 18th Floor Of Bhandup Building

Mumbai: Speeding Mercedes Hits Car On Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Two Injured

Mumbai: Speeding Mercedes Hits Car On Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Two Injured

Mumbai: Jewellery Worth ₹12 Lakh Missing From Bank Locker; Police Launch Investigation

Mumbai: Jewellery Worth ₹12 Lakh Missing From Bank Locker; Police Launch Investigation

Bombay High Court Raises Alarm Over Trend Of Frivolous Complaints Against Lawyers

Bombay High Court Raises Alarm Over Trend Of Frivolous Complaints Against Lawyers