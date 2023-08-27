FPJ Cyber Secure: Football Coach In Malad Loses ₹9.87 Lakh In Part-Time Job Fraud

representative pic

A 28-year-old football coach was duped of Rs 9.87 lakh by cyber frauds, who cheated him on the pretext of offering a part-time job opportunity.

The victim, Joel Chetty, a resident of Malad West, received a WhatsApp message on August 16 and the sender claimed to be an employee of Digital Osian, LLC India offering him a part-time job.

The task was subscribing to a YouTube channel, taking screenshots, and sending them to the company.

Chetty was later provided with a Telegram link and he shared his personal bank details.

Initially, Chetty received Rs150 for completing the task and subsequently, he completed the given work worth Rs2000 and received Rs2800. He was later asked for Rs9000 for setting up an account and Rs40,000 for a task order.

The fraudster continued to demand money under various pretexts and Chetty ended up transferring Rs9,87,620 between August 16 and August 21.

Upon discussing the situation with his family and realising that he was cheated by the online fraudsters, Chetty lodged a case against the three individuals under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)