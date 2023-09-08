 FPJ Cyber Secure: Fake Insta Account Shows Woman's Morphed Pictures, Case Filed
The police have initiated a probe to ascertain details about the IP address used to create the said account.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Mumbai: A 29-year-old woman, the victim of cyber harassment, has lodged a complaint with the police stating that someone has created a fake Instagram account of her and uploaded her morphed photographs.

According to the police, the victim has an Instagram account on which she posts her stories and reels. On August 30, she learnt that someone had created a fake Instagram account in her name and had also posted some objectionable material on it.

Police said that in order the harass the victim, the accused had morphed her photographs and posted them on the social media site.

Later, the woman reported the account to Instagram and approached the police to get an offence registered in the matter. The police have registered a case under sections 66C (identity theft) and 67A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

The police have initiated a probe to ascertain details about the Internet Protocol address used to create the said account.

