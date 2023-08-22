FPJ Cyber Secure: Elderly Professor Falls Victim To Fake Power Bill Fraud, Loses ₹4.96 Lakh

FPJ Cyber Secure: Woman Reports Cyber-Stalker to Mumbai Police for Obscene Messages & Harassment via WhatsApp Calls | representative pic

Mumbai: A 60-year-old retired professor has become the latest victim of a fake power bill fraud, resulting in transactions that cost her Rs. 4.96 lakhs.

On August 19, the victim, who resides in Mulund with her family, received a text message stating that their electricity bill was pending and that the power supply would be disconnected. She contacted the number provided in the message, and the caller informed her that her bill was due. Identifying himself as an executive at Mahavitran, the victim told him that they had deposited a cheque on August 17 at the Mahavitran's Mulund branch. "They told me their system was not updated about the cheque and that it would take 2 to 3 days to reflect the payment. They then asked me to download a couple of applications to expedite the process," the victim stated in her police report.

The fraudsters prompted her to download apps called 'Quick Support,' 'Mahavitran,' and 'SMS Forwarder.' They asked for her Mahavitran customer ID and instructed her to pay the bill of Rs 1,800 via net banking. They then informed her about her 'meter bill,' amounting to Rs. 960, and guided her through the same procedure to pay it. Subsequently, she received messages from her bank indicating debits of Rs 1,800, Rs 960, Rs 1,95,000, Rs 1,99,000, and Rs 1,00,000 from her account. Realising she had been deceived, the victim visited her bank to request a statement, which she later submitted to the Navghar police. A case was registered against unknown persons on Monday night.

Navghar police have initiated an investigation into the matter. Officials suggested that victims of cybercrime should report such incidents within 1 to 2 hours after the occurrence to have a better chance of retrieving their money. "We can inform their bank and freeze the accounts to halt the transactions. This is possible when the victims inform us or any police authority within 2 hours, which is referred to as the golden hour. Our priority is always to stop the payment and recover their money," explained a senior police official.

