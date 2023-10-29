FPJ Cyber Secure: Doctor Couple Defrauded Of ₹90,000 In Online Scam

FPJ

A doctor couple was swindled out of ₹90,000 in an online scam where the perpetrator posed as an army officer, inviting the medical professionals to deliver a counseling lecture at an army school. The fraudulent individual duped them by claiming to employ an unconventional payment method specific to the army. Subsequently, the doctors reported the incident, lodging a case against an unidentified individual for alleged fraud at the Santacruz police station on October 28.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Dr. Harish Bedekar (59), a resident of Santacruz West, along with his wife, Dr. Prachi, who is also a doctor, had been providing counseling lectures at various educational institutions. Akhilesh Chowbey, responsible for handling public relations for the Bedekar couple, informed Dr. Prachi on October 27 that someone named Santosh Kumar, purporting to be an army employee, had expressed interest in arranging counseling sessions at an army school. An online conference was scheduled between the parties.

During the online conference, which transpired on the same day at 10:30 a.m., Santosh Kumar asserted his army affiliation. He informed Dr. Prachi that an army school in Churchgate had slated a lecture for 11 a.m. on October 28 and agreed to a fee of ₹50,000.

Complicated payment process raises red flags

Santosh Kumar claimed to have executed the payment online but insisted that the army had a unique payment protocol. He requested Prachi to follow specific, intricate instructions, which she found convoluted. Consequently, she delegated the task to her husband.

Doctor's bank account depleted during video call

The scammer initiated a video call with Dr. Harish and guided him through the process of opening a Paytm account, which Harish followed diligently. The scammer then instructed him to keep the Paytm account open for a while. Shortly after, Dr. Harish received a notification that ₹50,000 had been debited from his bank account. This raised his suspicions, prompting him to immediately disconnect the video call. However, he was met with another notification from his bank, indicating that ₹40,000 had also been debited from his account.

Dr. Prachi attempted to contact the scammer, who received the call but evaded providing any answers. It was at this point that the doctor couple realized they had fallen victim to a scam and subsequently filed a case. The case has been registered under Section 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 66 (c) and 66 (d) of the Information Technology Act.