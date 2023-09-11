FPJ Cyber Secure: Cyber Expert Couple Duped Of ₹1 lakh; Cops Swiftly Recover ₹1 Lakh | FPJ

Mumbai: A couple working as cyber experts at a multinational company were recently duped of Rs1 lakh. Without wasting time, they reported the fraud to the Kurar police, who acted swiftly and within hours froze the account of fraudsters and returned the money to the couple.

Sonal and Amit Khandelwal reside in Pathanwadi, Mala. They received a message on Facebook Messenger from someone posing as Sonal’s elder sister, requesting money as she had purportedly run out of cash while shopping. Believing that the message was authentic, the couple transferred Rs1 lakh via IMPS to the account for which the messenger sent the details.

However, when Sonal contacted her sister, the latter confirmed she had not made any such request and her Facebook account had been hacked. The couple promptly filed a case with the Kurar police.

Swift Action by Cyber Crime Division

Police sub-inspector of the cybercrime division, Sujit Mheshdhune, along with his team, swiftly located the bank details used for the transfer. Finding that the money had been transferred from Kotak Bank to Punjab National Bank in Kolkata, the team froze the account.

Further investigation revealed that the Punjab National Bank account had been created with forged documents. Subsequently, the police returned Rs1.06 lakh to the couple.

This investigation was conducted under the guidance of senior police inspector Satish Gadve, with cyber cell officer Pouni Mhaisdhune, constable Sandip Ahire and Rohini Talkar carrying out the operation.

