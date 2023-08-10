FPJ Cyber Secure: Cyber Crooks Steal ₹6 Lakh From 83-Year-Old’s Account

Cyber Secure | Representative picture

Mumbai: A 50-year-old woman has lodged a complaint with police stating that a fraudster called her 83-year-old father claiming to be a bank official and on the pretext of updating his PAN details, induced him to download a remote access app on his phone and siphoned over ₹6 lakh from his bank accounts.

According to the police, on July 25, the complainant had gone to visit her parents at Thane and saw a transaction alert message on her father’s phone stating that ₹60,000 had been debited from her father’s bank account. Suspecting something foul, the woman got the account blocked.

Fraudster induced him to download remote access app

On enquiring with her father, she learned that a day earlier her father had received a phone call from a person claiming to be a bank official and on the pretext of updating his PAN details, the fraudster induced him to download a remote access app on his phone. The woman then got the said app uninstalled from the phone, the police said.

The woman and her father visited the bank on July 26 and after checking the bank statement, they were shocked to know that ₹5.52 lakh had been siphoned from the account in three transactions. The woman then got a police complaint registered on Wednesday.

The police has registered a case under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

