FPJ Cyber Secure: Cyber Crooks Dupe Unemployed Man Of ₹6.98 Lakh | representational pic

Mumbai: Cyber fraudsters have duped a 34-year-old newly unemployed man to the tune of Rs6.98 lakh by offering him a task-based job reviewing hotels and restaurants.

The victim, a resident of Shivaji Nagar in Govandi, worked at an event management company but lost his job some months ago. Naman Soni (name changed) had registered at several job sites online as he wanted a job quickly given his wife and 12-year-son were dependent on his income.

Duped with offer of fake part-time review job

On July 8, Soni received a message on his WhatsApp about a part-time remote job offer. He was told that his job would be to post reviews for hotels and shopping malls, and for each review he would be paid Rs50. They then sent Soni several links of hotels and malls via the Telegram app and asked him to review them, and paid him Rs200.



Soni was then assigned Google Pre-Paid task, for which he was told to pay Rs1,000. He was told that post work he would be paid Rs1,300. With every task, they kept increasing the pay amount. For the next task Soni was asked to Rs3,000, and in return he was paid Rs9,100.



The fraudsters then gave Soni a new prepaid task for which he sent them Rs5,000. He was then assigned several tasks and when he asked for money, the crooks told him they would pay a big amount at the end. The victim ended up sending Rs6,98,576 from multiple bank accounts, after which the fraudsters stopped responding to his calls or messages.



Police have initiated a probe in the matter, while a case has been registered against unknown persons under the charges of cheating and cyber fraud.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)