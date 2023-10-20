FPJ Cyber Secure: Brothers Duped of ₹4.30 Lakh In Overseas Job Scam | representational pic

Mira Bhayandar: Two brothers fell victim to a scam orchestrated by a Bhayandar-based overseas recruitment agency, losing Rs. 4.30 lakh in the process. According to their statement to the police, the complainants, Amarnath Gupta (28) and his maternal brother, Manojkumar Gupta (32), both natives of Uttar Pradesh, revealed they worked as daily wage laborers in Navi Mumbai. They harboured dreams of securing overseas employment and chanced upon an online advertisement posted by the agency offering waiter positions in Russia in exchange for Rs. 2.25 lakh each. Enticed by the opportunity, they contacted a person claiming to be Sanjay Vishwakarma, who instructed them to send their passports and pay advance fees to complete the visa formalities. Trusting the supposed recruiter, they complied and deposited Rs. 2.40 lakh into specified bank accounts.

Victims receive shock after reaching Chennai airport

Several weeks later, Vishwakarma confirmed their appointments, instructing them to travel from Chennai to Russia on September 23. He urged them to promptly transfer the remaining Rs. 1.90 lakh. To validate his claims, Vishwakarma sent them copies of flight tickets and work visas via WhatsApp, prompting them to deposit the remaining amount. However, upon reaching Chennai airport on the scheduled departure date, the duo was shocked to discover that the tickets and visas were counterfeit. The agency, it turned out, was a fly-by-night operator engaged in a job scam. Realizing they had been deceived, the brothers lodged a complaint at the Navghar police station. Subsequently, an offense under section 420 of the IPC was registered against the fraudster, who is reportedly on the run. Further investigations are underway.

