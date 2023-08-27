FPJ Cyber Secure: Borivali Cops Arrest Woman For Duping Students Seeking Higher Studies Abroad Of ₹3.50 Lakh

Woman arrested for defrauding three students trying to go abroad for higher studies by promising to book flight tickets and do currency conversion.

According to the police, Hardik Deepak Parab, a resident of Kankavali in Sindhudarga district, lives with his family in Kora Kendra area of ​​Borivali. He graduated in Commerce from Sathe College, Vile Parle. He had applied for online admission to Toronto College in Canada to pursue further studies abroad.

College fee, guaranteed investment certificate, visa, entrance exam, application fee, accommodation, purchase of foreign currency and currency conversion would cost a total of 20 lakhs. Had to appear in college on 5th September.

While looking for a flight ticket to go abroad, he was tipped off by a friend about a woman named Veena Amberkar, a ticket booking agent.

Fake ticket booked by fake agent

Parab then contacted her and requested currency conversion along with flight tickets. For this work, she was paid around Rs 1.25. After a few days, she sent the booked flight ticket on WhatsApp and said that the ticket was confirmed. But due to doubts about the ticket, Parab went to the website of the concerned airline and found that his ticket was not booked. After inquiring about this, she started saying that his ticket has been cancelled and she will book another ticket. But she did not exchange the money with the ticket within the given time frame.

₹3.5 Lakh duped from three students

Amberkar also took one lakh five thousand rupees each from her two acquaintances Jainam Mukesh Gala and Atharva Kishore Naik for money exchange along with flight tickets. But Amberkar did not do the work for both of them. She embezzled about three and a half lakhs taken from these three.

As soon as Parab realized this, he filed a complaint against Veena Amberkar in Borivali Police on behalf of the three.

Case of embezzlement and fraud registered

After investigating this complaint, the police registered a case of embezzlement and fraud against her on August 18. Borivali police arrested Veena Amberkar, who had fled as soon as the case was registered.

After her arrest, she was produced before a local court in Borivali. The court has sent her to police custody. A police officer told that the police is interrogating her and it is expected that some more crimes of fraud will be revealed from this interrogation.

