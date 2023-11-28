FPJ Cyber Secure: BMC Engineer Losses ₹97,000 To Fraudster 'Insurance Agent' | Representational Image

A BMC engineer lost Rs97,500 to the cyber fraudster who posed as an insurance agent and duped him on the pretext that his father's policy benefits couldn't be transferred owing to the pending premium. In his complaint lodged with the Oshiwara police on November 25, Nilesh Mane, 28, said that he received a call from the scammer who impersonated a Life Insurance Corporation agent.

How the caller duped Mane

The caller then sent a fake notification to Mane, showing that Rs10,000 was transferred to his father's account, but the transaction wasn't successful owing to pending dues. He then told that he will try to send Rs2,500 again and again sent a fake message, notifying about a transfer of Rs25,000. The fraudster called Mane, saying that he mistakenly transferred extra money and requested him to transfer the same on a Google Pay number.

Mane followed the instructions and the con managed to dupe him in this manner multiple times. He finally got suspicious upon getting a 'notification' that Rs5.5 lakh was credited to his account. He then contacted his father and was shocked to know that the latter isn't defaulting on insurance premiums. The complainant quickly checked his transaction history and found that not a single rupee was credited to his account as claimed by the con.