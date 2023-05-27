FPJ Cyber Secure: Bird lover loses ₹99,988 in online fraud |

A 30-year-old woman, who works at a popular international film studio, lost ₹99,988 to a cyber fraud, while she was searching for an animal rescue organisation on the internet to save an injured bird.

The Incident

The incident happened on May 17 when Dhwani Mehta, a resident of Gulalwadi, went to her work as usual. After reaching the office, she saw a bird lying injured. Moved by the pitiful sight, Mehta immediately ran a Google search, looking for an animal rescue organisation. She came across a website 'animalrescueteam.com' and called the number posted on the portal. Assuring her of instant help, the caller sent her a link while asking her to click on it and fill up a form with her details. Mehta was even asked to make a payment of Re1 for registration.

The Trap

She diligently followed the instructions and was subsequently told that a team will be sent shortly to rescue the bird. However, nobody showed up the entire day. In the evening, when Mehta left from her work, she received a message from her bank, stating that ₹99,988 has been debited from her account.

Sections under IPC for fraud

According to the police, she had unknowingly provided her UPI PIN number to the fraudsters via the form she filled. A first information report has been filed against unknown people under the Indian Penal Code sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 465 as well as the provisions of the Information Technology Act.