FPJ Cyber Secure: Bhayandar Man Takes Loans To Invest in Rating Task Scam, Loses Over ₹14 Lakh

A 38-year-old man from Bhayandar working with a private firm in Andheri became the latest target of cyber-criminals who cheated him to the tune of more than Rs. 14 lakh under the guise of offering attractive commissions on a work from home job by submitting ratings for various travel portals.

In his statement to the police, the complainant said that he clicked the link received on the social messaging application-Telegram which offered simple earning opportunities by submitting ratings for portals.

After depositing Rs. 10,000 and submitting some ratings, the complainant received Rs.13,000 in his account as earnings for the job. The complainant fell for the trap and started investing more money and ended up depositing a total of more than Rs. 14.86 lakh to 11 different bank accounts and digital wallets within a span of just ten days. However, he did not get back a single rupee.

The complainant took personal loans from non-banking finance companies and also exhausted his credit card limits to raise the investments. Realising he was cheated, he registered a complaint with the cyber cell and the Bhayandar police station.

An offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act-2000 was filed against 11 account holders on 25, July. Further investigations were on.

