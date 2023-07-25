FPJ Cyber Secure: Bhayandar Home Baker Loses ₹23L In 72 Hours To Online Trading Fraud

A 35-year-old woman from Bhayandar who supports her family by making biscuits and cakes from home was duped of her hard earned money amounting more than ₹23 lakh by cyber crooks under the guise of earning profits by investing in the foreign stock exchange. In her complaint to the police, the woman stated that she received a message on WhatsApp from an unidentified sender offering lucrative profits on investments in the foreign stock exchange on the virtue of expert advice.

Woman falls into online trap

The message was tagged with the telegram link on which the woman clicked, following which she was asked to transfer ₹5,000 to create an account on the platform of an overseas stock exchange. Initially she was lured into conducting 3 to 4 transactions with tips to start trading on an experimental basis. The complainant went on investing her money with hopes of reaping profits.

By the time she realised that something was wrong, the complainant had ended up losing ₹23.75 lakh in 18 deposit transactions to bank and digital wallet accounts specified by the cyber criminals within a period of just 72 hours. An offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act-2000 has been registered against unidentified callers at the cyber cell and Bhayandar police station on Monday. Further investigations were underway.

