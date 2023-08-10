FPJ Cyber Secure: 63-Year-Old Thane Man Cheated Of ₹24.55 Lakh After Befriending Women On Facebook

Cyber Secure | Representative picture

Thane: A 63-year-old senior citizen from Naupada area in Thane allegedly lost Rs 24.55 lakh after two women befriended him on Facebook.

The victim said he was lured by a woman who offered him an attractive salary for a job in an escort club and also good women companion for enjoyment. It has been revealed that three unknown women have cheated on him. The Naupada police have registered a cyber fraud case against three women.

Facebook Fraud

Sanjay Dhumal, senior police inspector, Naupada police station said, "A 63-year-old retired men from Naupada was at his home from March 5 to August 7, 2023. During that period he met women named Kiran and Kalpana Chaudhary on Facebook. Both the women lured the senior citizen saying that they were speaking from the Indian Escort Services Club and they also told him that they will give him a well-paying job in the same club."

Dhumal further added, "Both Kiran and Kalpana Chaudhary sent him photos of Siya Sharma, Megha and Kamini with fake names through a whatsapp number. They told the victim to talk to all these three women for enjoyment and also pay their fees. They misled the senior citizen and asked him to transfer money for the services.

Septuagenarian told to transfer money

The victim transferred Rs 24.55 lakh to the cyber thugs. He later asked them to return the money but the women started blackmailing him saying that they will inform to his wife about it. After realising he has been cheated the senior citizen lodged a complaint with us on August 8 against Kiran, Kalpana Chaudhary and Siya Sharma. "Based on the complaint we have registered a case under Information Technology Act and further investigating the case," the police said.