FPJ cover price is up from Rs 3 to Rs 4

Dear Readers,

We sincerely thank you for your continued support and patronage of our newspaper, The Free Press Journal, over the years. As you are aware, 2020 was not a fruitful year for the newspaper industry because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its adverse effects continue to be felt in 2021 too.

The newspaper industry has been going through a tough time because of the steep rise in the cost of newsprint, from $400 to $600 – the most expensive, vital factor in newspaper production. Further, the continuous hike in fuel prices has impacted transport costs too, not to forget the increase in the cost of printing ink and other raw materials.

In view of the severe increase in the cost of materials that go into the production of the newspaper, we are constrained to increase the cover price of our paper from Rs 3 to Rs 4 per copy with effect from Tuesday, 02.03.2021. Despite this, The Free Press Journal remains reasonably priced, as compared to its contemporaries published from Mumbai.

We reaffirm our commitment to provide quality news content to our valued readers, and look forward to your continued patronage of our newspaper.