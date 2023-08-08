FPJ Best Pothole Contest Garners Over 60K Views; Details On Winners Inside

The Free Press Journal started a unique campaign to focus attention on the problem of potholes being faced by citizens in the Mumbai metropolitan area. We started a ‘Best Pothole Contest’ wherein we invited readers to send pictures of potholes in their area.

To say that the response to the campaign, which closed on August 6, was overwhelming would be an understatement. On Twitter, there were over 63,700 views and several photos were sent by citizens. On email, too, we received many photos.

We had a tough time deciding the winning entries. The first prize of Rs3,000 goes to @chuevarama40693 for potholes on MIDC-Manpada Road, the second prize of Rs2,000 goes to @rajesh_j4u for potholes on Adukia Road, SV Road, Kandivali West, and the third prize of Rs1,000 to @cerebralniksk for potholes on SV Road, Malad West.

We thank all the participants for their support. The FPJ had earlier exposed the massive corruption indulged in by a nexus ofcivic officials-contractors-politicians which is responsible for the annual pothole ‘mela’. This newspaper appeals to citizens to come forward and put an end to this crying shame.

