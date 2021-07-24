FPJ Anniversary 2021: Ailee Seghetti talks about her 'mad love affair' with Mumbai over two decades in the city

My Mumbai story is two decades long. Two decades of mixed feelings in this city, for this city. The decision to move grew on me over the years but when I landed, I had no cushy expat job or business venture, no volunteering assignment at an NGO, no relationship to move for, no yoga training to join, no ashram to retreat in.

Is there any other possible reason for a gora to move to a ‘developing’ country such as India, to settle in one of the most intense, crowded and polluted cities on the globe? Denying I moved for love would be a lie. It just wasn’t love for a person, I was in love with the city. This mad love affair has cost me job opportunities, a few good relationships and a marriage.

Smitten by Bollywood

Like many across the country, and many in other countries where Hindi cinema is popular, I fell in love with Mumbai by watching movies. The city became alive through hundreds of stories I obsessively watched while sitting in cold grey London. Like a lover it seduced me, it was rich, hot and full of dreams, emotions, stories.

Sometimes I feel the love for the city that those filmmakers expressed was contagious disease. Sometimes I think it’s all driven by the forces of free market economies, random cultural trends and media budgets. Look at the popularity of Korean and Turkish or Pakistani soaps. I wonder how many people dream of moving to Istanbul, Seoul, not to mention Lahore, and believe that true love can only be found in those far away places.

I have mixed feelings about Hindi cinema today but still hold on to my ‘first day first show’ ritual because rituals are very important to make our relationships stronger. At the beginning of our love story I used to go to Eros, Capitol, Regal and Galaxy. Now I am home bound but still catch them on OTTs as soon as they release.

Losing my head

I have been asked the question ‘why Mumbai’ a thousand times and still don’t have an answer, just like you don’t when you have lost your head over someone. I have rationalised it and focused on qualities, to not sound like a bohemian believer of karma. Haven’t we all done that, when trying to justify that eccentric partner we have fallen madly for to friends and family. We always start with what is attractive about them. He/she is so open to grow together, so ambitious: “Mumbai is the city of opportunities”; he/ she makes me feel protected: “Mumbai is the safest city for a single woman in India”; he/she is so supportive “the weather is great”; he/she is honest “rikshaw drivers and taxis charge by meter”.

Are we soulmates?

Like in all relationships, all is good until things don’t go too well. But when we think we have found our soul mate, we still try to justify abuse of power, dirt, manipulation, inequality or lack of space. Just because we are madly in love. We turn towards the bright side, romanticise and indulge in pleasures the city gives our senses. The city spots soaked in emotions: Marine Drive, Gateway, Bandstand, Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Beach. The all night addas, where we role play our most passionate selves: the dance bars, the nightclubs, the paanwalas, the daaru and street corners. The distinctive smells that work on us the way pheromones do when we lust for someone. Smells that are not always pleasant but that light vivid memories of our lover. We sniff them on the plane even before landing. The monsoon fragrance blending in with the stillness of mould; the almost pleasant stench of drying Bombay ducks, blown by the Arabian wind into the lavishness of sea facing apartments. The food heavens — where we time travel in flavour nostalgia — of tastes that we can’t even call our own. Mentioning favourite ones immediately triggers debates amongst lovers and the ‘you must try’ suggestions. The seduction of Pav Bhaji at Amar Juice Center, Kebabs at Mohammed Ali Road, Spring Dosas and Vada Paos by Mithibai college, Bhel Puri in Chowpatty, Fruit Cream at Haji Ali Juice Center, Mutton Berry Pulao at Irani Cafes, Kothimbir Vadi in Dadar map the city with lust and desire. Mumbai’s soul is its people. Those resilient, romantic, energetic and damned souls who push and shove, day in and out. Some on streets, public transport, in markets, slums and one room kitchens. Others, under luxurious roofs but stills slaves to their positions at the top of the hierarchy. I am one of those damned people, lusting and loving the streets of this city as they were my own. Love and relationships change and so will this one. It’s there to see if our foundations are strong enough to keep us together here against all odds, overlooking necessary but ugly redevelopment, gentrification, disintegration of diversity. Wish us a happy ending!

Ailee Seghetti is an Intimacy and Relationship Coach, Founder of The Intimacy Curator (www.theintimacycurator.com).