Four railway officials suspended after truck collides with train in Mumbai

Following the truck-train collision that happened near Mumbai's Kandivali station in the afternoon, four railway officials were suspended from their duty on Monday.

Railway official said that Kandivali Station Superintendent B.V. Samant, Kandivali Points man Bharat Solank, Traffic Inspector M. S. Shaikh and Kandivali Station Suptdt Vinod Dalvi have been suspended.

Additionally, a case has been registered vide BVI / CR no.2644 / 20 u/s 154, 174 (B) RA dated 20.7.20 against the driver name Prakash Sambhali Thoke age 57 yrs.

The railway official said that G. V. L . Satya Kumar - Divisional Rly Manager of Mumbai Central division, alongwith other senior officers visited the spot of the incident on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Pashchim Express (BDTS -ASR) brushed with a loaded truck carried by a contractual agency while passing by Kandivali Shed-South Endat at around 12.30 pm.

The railway officials said that there is no injury to any passenger and no major damage has been caused to the train coach as well.

The train stopped at 12.30 pm at Kandivali Station and started at 01.28 pm, said the railway official.