Four RAF units arrive to help cops

Mumbai: A day after Maharashtra Government’s request, four companies of the Rapid Action Force have arrived in the state to assist the stressed-out police in grappling with the COVID 19 crisis and maintaining law and order ahead of Eid.

During the video conference with PM Modi on Monday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had pleaded for deployment of central forces in the state to lighten the burden of the police and give them much needed rest.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told FPJ, The government on Tuesday requested the Centre for 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces comprising 2,000 personnel to rest the fatigued police force, who have been out on the streets since March 22, three days before the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown began. Now, we also have festivals like Eid coming up.

We have to make arrangements for maintaining law and order. The police need to get some rest. He informed that on Wednesday four companies comprising 400 personnel of the RAF have already reached the state. The Centre will send the rest in phases.