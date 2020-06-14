Four Mumbai Police personnel succumb to coronavirus, death toll reaches 26

Mumbai: Maximum number of deaths were reported in Mumbai Police force due to the Novel Coronavirus since Friday evening which claimed the lives of four policemen, taking the toll to a total of 26 deaths. While two policemen who died of COVID-19 on Saturday were 55 years or above, two others aged 51 and 47 years. One of the policemen, who was attached to Vakola police station, was set to retire on June 30.

In the first of the four deaths reported, constable Hemant Kumbhar, 51, attached to Dindoshi police station succumbed to COVID-19 at around 11.10 pm on Friday. Police said he is likely to have contracted the virus on duty as he was closely working with a police inspector who had also tested positive for Coronavirus.

While the inspector and Kumbhar were both admitted to the hospital on June 4, the former recovered but Kumbuat succumbed. In the second death, an assistant sub-inspector Deepak Lole (55) who was attached to the Protection branch also succumbed to the disease on Saturday.