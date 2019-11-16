Tragic: Four-month-old dies aboard SpiceJet flight from Surat to Mumbai

A four-month-old girl died in a SpiceJet flight from Surat-Mumbai on Friday. The post-mortem report could not figure out the cause of death, body tissue samples have been sent to JJ hospital for further investigation.

The four-month-old girl, Riya, was travelling with her mother Preeti Jindal and grandparents, airline sources claim that the baby must have lost consciousness while in the plane without the family realising it. Riya and her mother were taken to the airport medical room after the flight landed in Mumbai.

'The infant did not respond to cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), after which she was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where she was declared dead,' said an airport official.

The child was then taken to Nanavati hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

Sources in the airline said, 'The mother told doctors that she had fed her daughter around 5.30 am after which the baby went to sleep. The family noticed there was no movement from the child on board, but did not report it to the crew, assuming the child was asleep.'

Later, the family alerted the aircraft crew and immediate medical assistance was ordered.

A SpiceJet spokesperson, in a statement, said: 'After landing, a passenger informed the crew that her daughter is unconscious. ATC was requested for medical assistance, while the aircraft was taxing to the parking bay. The infant was deplaned along with her mother and grandparents and taken to hospital.'

According to sources, 'An accidental death report was registered, after which the infant was taken to Cooper hospital for a post-mortem. As the cause of death was found to be unknown, the samples were sent to JJ hospital for further investigation.'