Four injured as speeding taxi dashed car on Eastern Freeway

Mumbai: Four persons, including a 2-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries when a speeding taxi dashed the car in which they were travelling on Eastern Freeway on Sunday night. Following the accident, the Wadala police have registered an offence of rash driving against the taxi driver.

According to the police, Nishant Radhakrishnan, 44, a Bollywood film producer, was going to the hospital for his wife's routine check-up. On the freeway near Wadala traffic beat office, a speeding taxi dashed his car from behind resulting their car overturned. Luckily, all three passengers and the taxi drivers escaped with minor injuries.