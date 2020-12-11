Four including two foreign nationals held with MD worth ₹1.4 crore

In an ongoing operation against the drug peddlers the city, the crime branch has arrested four persons including two foreign nationals and seized mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 1.4 core on Thursday. The four are identified as Mustafa Loud, 31, Germain Jerry Abah, 29, Tuntun Chouhan, 33 and Sunny Sahu, 34.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), crime, Akbar Pathan said, "We received specific information that two foreign nationals would arrive at Khajuria Nagar in Kandivali on Thursday evening for a drug deal, acting on a tip-off, a trap was laid with crime branch officials in plain clothes."

At around 4.30 pm two men arrived in an auto rickshaw while two others who appeared to be foreign nationals arrived on bike. "When they were trying to pass some packets to the men sitting in the auto, we nabbed them. During their search it was revealed that they were carrying around 700 grams of MD valued Rs 1.4 crore in the international market, said Sunil Mane, senior inspector of crime branch unit 11.

Following the seizure an offence under relevant sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act was registered at Kandivali police station. The accused were produced before the court on Friday which remanded them to police custody, said officials.

We have managed to seize substantial amount of contraband substance from the accused and it is likely that they are a part of a bigger syndicate. During their custodial interrogation we will try to find their links, added the crime branch officer.