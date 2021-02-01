Four-hour window needs to be extended, say local train commuters

As railways allowed the general public to avail its services from Monday (February 1) daily commuters stated the 12 pm to 4 pm window needs to be extended as such a short time-line will only increase their inconvenience



“It takes at least one and half hours to reach the city from the suburbs, in such a small window it is impossible for someone to finish his work and come back,” said Ashish Desai (50), a Kandivli based stockbroker.



On Monday, long queues were seen outside the ticket counters, on many stations commuters had to spend at least 45 minutes, to buy their tickets at the stations, even though all the ticket windows were functional. Also, many passengers went to the stations only to renew their passes.



“Travelling will continue to be tedious unless the timings are extended because the minimum gap between the slots is for only four hours,” said Roshan Patel, a pharmacist.



“It took me more than 30 minutes to get to the platform as the booking windows were heavily crowded, I am sure this is going to happen daily unless the timings are extended,” said Dinesh Agarwal a Borivli based trader.



The passengers also felt as each time-slot is of only four hours, hence more people will try to rush for boarding locals, which would eventually lead to overcrowding.



“If the time-line could be expanded, then the density of crowd could be in control and that would also ensure more safety for the people,” said Deepak Awasthi, a banker.



Some of the emergency service providers, who have been travelling regularly, after railway services resumed post lock-down said that during the morning and afternoon the trains running between Mumbai and the satellite cities were heavily crowded on Monday.



“Trains from the MMR region were heavily crowded during the morning hours as the commuters from the satellite cities were more in number,” said a civic health worker, requesting anonymity.



“The administration needs to do a thorough survey and need to add more locals in the MMR region unless that happens crowd couldn't be controlled,” the civic official added.