Four held for killing youth in Mankhurd

The Mankhurd police arrested four persons for allegedly abducting and killing a 16-year-old boy from their vicinity. According to the police, three of the accused are auto driver while the deceased Altaf Shaikh was a AC mechanic, the reason behind the murder is yet not clear, however, they suspect previous enmity may have led to the murder.

On Saturday, the Mankhurd police found a body of an unknown person near Vashi Bridge, no identification card was recovered from the youth. In order to establish his identity, the police circulated the deceased photographs in local WhatsApp groups. Hours later a woman Firdos Ansari, 20, a resident of Mankhurd approached them claiming the body was of her brother Altaf.

She told the police that, her brother left their house on previous day and did not return since then, when she tried to ask their relatives for Altaf's whereabouts, one of their relative told her that he had seen Altaf with one Wasim Qureshi, 23 an auto driver from their area. When she went near Shatabdi Hospital where her brother was last spotted, a vada pav vendor told her that she had seen few persons beating her brother. Firdos even asked Wasim, however, he did not gave satisfactory answers.

Hours after the case was reported, Mankhurd police zeroed in on the accused who allegedly abducted and killed Shaikh. The three are identified as Faisal Khaja Patel, 24, Aman Shaikh, 18, and Saddamali Qureshi, 27, while Wasim was arrested by the crime branch and handed over to the Mankhurd police station for further investigation.

The four were arrested on the charges of murder, abduction and criminal conspiracy, they were produced before the court on Monday which remanded them to five days of police custody.

According to the police, on the day of incident Wasim took Altaf near the Shatabdi Hospital where the other accused allegedly attacked him, police suspect Altaf was killed due to previous enmity.