Four held for killing and dumping woman in Panvel

Panvel Taluka police arrested a 32-year-old man, along with his three friends for allegedly killing a 27-year-old woman and dumping her body in a dam in Morbe Village in Panvel. The accused were arrested from Satara on Friday while the body of the woman was found floating on Wednesday morning.

Police claimed to have arrested the accused in just 48 hours.

Cops said the body of a woman was tied spirally from head to toe, with iron wires and rope. There was a cement block of around 48 kgs tied on to the body in an attempt to submerge it into the dam. There were no clothes on the body and the body was also decomposed.

However, the police found a tattoo and bangles in one hand that helped identify the body. Ravindra Gidde, assistant commissioner of police, Crime Branch of Zone 2 said that little piece of evidence with bangles and tattoos, the corpse was identified within twelve hours.

The woman was a resident of Akurli in Panvel.

During the investigation, the police came to know that the woman had an affair with a 32-year-old man of Korpigaon and the man had taken money from her. They were having a frequent arguments over the money. However, after the incident, the suspected accused was out of the city.

“We traced him in Satara and with the local police arrested him and also rescued the 7-year-old daughter of the deceased,” said Gidde.

He added that his three friends, all of them between 23 and 29 years old, were also arrested from Satara. The child was handed over to the child welfare officer of Raigad.