 Four Corrupt Tribal Development Officials Suspended For Irregularities In Grains Procurement, Distribution
The irregularities came to light when the Kisan Support Price (KSP) procurement scheme was under audit by senior officials at Shahapur.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 10:08 PM IST
Thane: Four officials of the Maharashtra State Tribal Development Corporation have been suspended for alleged irregularities in the procurement and distribution of grains, an official said.

The corporation's managing director Leena Bansod issued suspension orders against four officials of the Shahapur sub-regional office in Thane district, he said. The irregularities came to light when the Kisan Support Price (KSP) procurement scheme was under audit by senior officials at Shahapur, it was stated.

As per the order, a probe following allegations of misappropriation by officials had revealed rampant irregularities and cooking up of records in case of procurement and distribution of grains over a period of three years from 2019 to 2021 which had resulted in losses to the tune of crores and deprived villagers of their quota of grains, it said.

Meanwhile, Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar in a release claimed that he had exposed the irregularities and fraud, following which the probe was carried out, and after a year the officials have been suspended.

Kelkar also demanded a probe by the anti-corruption bureau against the suspended officials. He claimed that as per the preliminary report, the misappropriation was to the tune of Rs137 crore.

