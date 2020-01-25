Four chain-snatching incidents in Nagpur send cops into tizzy

Nagpur: Four women were allegedly robbed of their gold chains at knife-point by three unidentified motorcycle-borne men in separate incidents in Nagpur city in three days, police said on Saturday.

In two of the incidents, the accused even stabbed two women before robbing them of their ornaments, police said.

According to police, the accused involved in all these incidents are members of the same gang.

With four similar incidents taking place in just three days the city police have formed special teams to nab the accused.

In the first incident, Durga Nagpure (30) was threatened at knife-point by the three accused when she was drawing a rangoli outside her house in Saraswati Nagar early on Thursday, police said.

When the woman tried to resist, they stabbed her and snatched her gold chain before fleeing from the spot, they said.

In the second incident that took place early on Friday, a 63-year-old woman going to her yoga class became a victim of the gang, police said.

The trio threatened the elderly woman at knife-point and escaped with her 'mangalsutra' worth Rs 34,200 in Nandanvan area, police said.

Similarly, Vidya Raju Sahare (41), a resident of Birsa Nagar was also robbed of her gold chain worth Rs 7,000 by three motorcycle-borne men, they said.

On Saturday morning, a 50-year-old woman was robbed of her mangalsutra worth Rs 20,000 at Gopalkrishna Nagar in Nandanvan Police Station area in a similar manner, police said.

"During the incident, one of the three accused shut her mouth, while his accomplices tried to snatch her ornament.

When the woman resisted their bid, one of them slashed her wrist," a police official said.

Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Kadam said that special teams have been formed to nab the accused.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV) Nirmala Devi a search has been launched and CCTV footage was being checked.