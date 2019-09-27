Four arrested for tampering with auto meters in Borivli

Mumbai: The city crime branch has busted a gang of autorickshaw drivers for tampering with the autorickshaw meters, arresting four drivers and seizing two three-wheelers. The drivers had rigged the meters of the vehicles with electronic circuits, to speed them up and collect inflated fares.

Unit 9 of the Crime Branch received a tip-off about some rickshaw drivers from Borivli (E) having tampered with their auto meters so that they displayed higher fares. On Monday, a team from the crime branch picked up two autorickshaw drivers and their vehicles on suspicion.

When the crime branch officers travelled by those autos, they realised the meters had been tampered with. Further, when the autos were checked by the regional transport office in Andheri, it was found that electronic devices were attached to the meters. According to a crime branch officer, "The drivers have connected an electronic device to the meter, which is hidden inside the driver's seat and a small button provided in the handle bar. Whenever the driver presses this button, the meter runs faster."

The four arrested by the crime branch have been identified as Amin Pathan, 23, Mohammad Bilal Faqir Mansur, 45, Pradip Shirke, 25, and Sanjay Sherkar, 22. They have been booked under the Indian Penal Code section for cheating (420) forgery (465), forgery for purpose of cheating (468) and under the section of the Motor Vehicles Act.