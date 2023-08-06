 Forum Orders Insurer To Release Claims Of Dead Farmers
Forum Orders Insurer To Release Claims Of Dead Farmers

Insurer rejected claims, saying kin didn't submit required documents 

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 06, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Forum Orders Insurer To Release Claims Of Dead Farmers | representative pic

Mumbai: In two separate orders, a district consumer commission has directed an insurance firm to pay claim amounts of Rs1 lakh each along with 8% interest to the next of kin of deceased farmers. Rejecting the insurer's argument that claims were denied in want of documents, the commission stated that the aggrieved have proved that they had duly completed the required paperwork. It further ordered a compensation of Rs15,000. 

Both the orders, dated July 19, were passed on complaints by Thane resident Jayshree Malgavi and Sindhudurg resident Pusha Salkar. They had approached the forum against central Mumbai-based M/s Future Generali India Insurance Co Ltd.

Malgavi's husband and Salkar's brother were farmers and both of them died in 2013. They were insured under the state's farmer's personal accident insurance scheme while the premium was also paid by the government. 

The aggrieved had filed for a claim amount with respective revenue officers, who in turn, forwarded their files to the insurer. During the hearing, the firm said that it did not receive documents even after sending reminders to both the complainants. Perusing the records, the commission observed that complainants had submitted relevant documents and even proved that they were legal heirs of the deceased. 

