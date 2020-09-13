'Fortunate that Governor listened to me like a daughter': Kangana Ranaut after meeting Koshyari

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Sunday met Maharashtra Governer Bhagat Singh Koshyari to complain about the "unjust treatment" she has received in Mumbai.

The meeting comes after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished Kangana's Bandra office for allegedly carrying out several unauthorised modifications/extensions. The Bombay High Court, however, has put a stay on the demolition.

Ranaut's lawyer has sought time to respond to a BMC affidavit and the case is adjourned till September 22.

Kangana met Koshyrai at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai at 4.30 pm. The actress leaves for her home in Himachal Pradesh on September 14.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, she said, "I met Governor Koshyari and told him about unjust treatment I've received. He is our guardian here. I apprised him of the treatment meted out to me. I hope justice will be given to me so that the faith of all citizens including young girls, is restored in the system. I am not a politician who has no relation with politics but I am priviged and fortunate that the Governor listened to me like a daughter."