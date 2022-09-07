Fortnight later, Navi Mumbai sees less than 50 cases of COVID

e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai was reporting nearly 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the past 15 days.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
A fortnight later, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw less than 50 new cases of COVID-19 on September 6. The civic body saw only 42 new caes on Tuesday.

The number of active cases also has come down to 577 from 910 cases reported last week.

Meanwhile, 143 patients were discharged on September 6. At present, 325 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On September 6, the civic body conducted 2282 RT PCR tests and 2696 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,07,626 RT PCR and 23,39,818 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.

