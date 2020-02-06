Former top cops react on Urwashi Chudawala's sedition case

“The charges applied by the police are right. In the name of freedom of expression if one starts to abuse and use bad words is it allowed? People are misinterpreting freedom of expression and crossing their limits,” said former Mumbai Police Commissioner M N Singh.

“Sedition charges applied on Chudawala are absolutely right. We all have freedom of speech, but not against the country,” said Y C Pawar, who retired from service in 2001 as Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) in Mumbai. “If we have freedom of speech, then why are defamation cases being registered? The cases are registered when the freedom of speech is misused to the detriment of others. We all have the freedom of speech, but not of causing harm to others,” Pawar said.