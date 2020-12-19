Former Shiv Sena MP Mohan Rawale passes away

Mohan Rawale, a former Shiv Sena MP and one of the earliest leaders of the Shiv Sena, known as 'Paral brand', passed away in Goa. He was 72 years old.
Taking to Twitter, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut paid tribute to the leader.
Born 9 December 1948, Rawale was 5-time Lok Sabha MP. He represented the Mumbai South Central constituency of Maharashtra and was a member of the Shiv Sena before Uddhav Thackeray expelled him from the party in an apparent clampdown on dissidence.
He joined the Nationalist Congress Party but soon after rejoined the Shiv Sena. He was born in Parel, Mumbai.
