Former Sena CM Manohar Joshi says BJP-Sena won't get more than 200 seats

Senior Shiv Sena leader and former chief minister Manohar Joshi has claimed that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance or also known as 'Mahayuti' won't get more than 200 seats. The former chief minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi cast his vote at Dadar in Mumbai today.

While talking to a leading news daily, Manohar Joshi said, "I have seen many elections and have learned that nobody can predict exact numbers. And that is why I feel that Mahayuti won't get more than 200 seats," reported Maharashtra Times.

When asked about Aaditya Thackeray, Manohar Joshi said, "It is clear that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be succeeded by his son. However, it is not yet clear what position he will take." "Chief Minister can be anyone. That is the characteristic of democracy," Joshi expressed his belief that any person who gets elected can be the Chief Minister. "In future, a Shiv Sena candidate will be Chief Minister", Joshi added.