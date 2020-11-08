Former Ranji player, two others held for IPL betting

The Versova Police has arrested three persons including a former Ranji player Robin Morris for allegedly running a cricket betting racket on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, the two other who were arrested with the cricketer are identified as Rohit Bhimanna and Dhirendra Kulkarni.

Acting on a tip-off that a betting racket has been operating from Morris’s flat, a team from Versova police raided his flat at Yari Road recently. According to the police, inside the flat, the three were allegedly found accepting bets on IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. During the raid several mobile phones, laptops and cash were seized.

Following the raid, the Versova police arrested the three under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of cheating (420), forgery (465), forgery for purpose of cheating (468) and using as genuine a forged document (471). The three were produced before the court which sent them to police custody for further investigation.

The Mumbai police and its Crime Branch wing has launched a crackdown against cricket bookies and has arrested several bookies for accepting bets of IPL matches in last couple of weeks.